packers photo

This offseason has been dominated by question marks surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers. This has been brewing for some time now and wasn’t helped when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love with their first pick in the 2020 Draft. Prior to this year’s draft, there was a strong feeling that Rodgers may have reached the end of the road with the Packers. Eventually, an agreement was reached and Rodgers will be returning for what seems like his final year as a Packer. Rodgers and teammate Davante Adams alluded to this when posting similar Instagram posts suggesting this would be their ‘last dance’. I expect Rodgers to be out to make a statement this season. Despite what anyone says, this season is going to feel like a bit of a farewell tour in Green Bay.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO