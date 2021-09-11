CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

packers photo

By STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 20 years, Packers recall emotions, uncertainty of 9/11 — and Chris Gizzi’s inspiring, flag-waving sprint. Four former team members describe their memories that followed the terrorist attack against the United States.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Kylin Hill TD Packers tweet

Draft-day snub fuels Packers running back Kylin Hill. Rookie running back Kylin Hill demonstrated in the preseason that he has the skills to be more than just a return man.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears GM Ryan Pace said they were aware of second-round OT Teven Jenkins‘ back issues during college and that he was “experiencing different symptoms” in training camp, which required a “common surgery.”. “We knew everything about his back coming out . . . everybody knew,” Pace said, via Mark Potash of the...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Corey Bojorquez Is A Perfect Fit For the Packers

Everyone knows that the Green Bay Packers have been struggling on special teams for the last few years. The unit has regularly finished in the bottom third of the league, and they have not produced a top-10 unit since 2007. There is work to be done at all levels. Everyone not named Mason Crosby is expendable.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#9 11#Flag Waving#American Football
chatsports.com

Tale of the tape: Packers vs. Saints

The long-awaited NFL regular season has arrived as the Green Bay Packers prepare to fly to Jacksonville, Florida for their week 1 neutral-site matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. We kick off the opening week by looking at the tale of the tape between these NFC playoff hopefuls. Quarterback –...
NFL
chatsports.com

MT5: Packers ready for regular season

Murphy Takes 5 is a monthly column written by President and CEO Mark Murphy Mark Murphy. On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at:
NFL
MyStateline.com

My take: On the Packers and this NFL season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers have fallen one win short of reaching the Super Bowl each of the last two years. Is this the year that they’ll get over the hump?. Which teams will be the best teams in the AFC and the NFC? Can anyone in the NFC North challenge the Packers. And how will the Packers and the Bears do in their opening games on Sunday?
NFL
wtmj.com

How to hear the Packers, Brewers on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers kick off the NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12th against the New Orleans Saints. Packers Game Day coverage on WTMJ Radio will begin Sunday at noon. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:25pm. Fans can hear the game on WTMJ radio and on WTMJ.com (with a computer or laptop). NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the Packers on mobile devices.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Predicting the Packers Season Game By Game

The Green Bay Packers will open the 2021 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Jacksonville. The Packers are the favorites to win the NFC North and are considered one of the top contenders in the NFC entering the new campaign. The Packers are “all in” this year which may be the final season for a lot of key players on their roster including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Green Bay Packers Predictions for 2021

This offseason has been dominated by question marks surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers. This has been brewing for some time now and wasn’t helped when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love with their first pick in the 2020 Draft. Prior to this year’s draft, there was a strong feeling that Rodgers may have reached the end of the road with the Packers. Eventually, an agreement was reached and Rodgers will be returning for what seems like his final year as a Packer. Rodgers and teammate Davante Adams alluded to this when posting similar Instagram posts suggesting this would be their ‘last dance’. I expect Rodgers to be out to make a statement this season. Despite what anyone says, this season is going to feel like a bit of a farewell tour in Green Bay.
NFL
theplayerstribune.com

Man It Feels Good to Be a Packer

Lil Wayne has this song from a few years back, called “Let It All Work Out.”. It’s from Tha Carter V — the last track on that record. And it’s about some of the experiences with self-doubt that Wayne has been through over the years: from struggling as a young kid, to growing up under the spotlight, to even now, as a legendary artist, just dealing with the stresses that come with life. The verses on that song are pretty heavy.
NFL
shepherdexpress.com

Packers Open 2021 with a Look into Their Future

After a tumultuous offseason featuring a holdout by their star quarterback, the Packers kick off the 2021 season knowing that this will likely be their last and best opportunity to win a championship for the foreseeable future. They’ll face the Saints in Jacksonville Florida, due to the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, and in many ways, the Saints are a vision of what may be coming next season for Green Bay.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: It's go time

Mike and Wes discuss the keys to victory vs. the Saints, starting with protecting QB Aaron Rodgers (:38), continuing success on third down and in the red zone (4:38), containing New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara (8:48) and dealing with QB Jameis Winston (11:03). They also pick one important statistic that'll spell victory (20:39).
NFL
Duluth News Tribune

Unique setting, characters for Packers, Saints

Recent meetings between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers were defined by meetings between future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. But things will be different when the Saints and the Packers open the season Sunday afternoon with Jameis Winston starting for New Orleans in his team's home opener played in Jacksonville, Florida.
NFL
wsau.com

Saints Crush Packers In Opener

JACKSONVILLE, FLA (MetroSource-WSAU) — Jameis Winston found the endzone five times as the Saints beat the Green Bay Packers 38-3 in Week One in Jacksonville. The newly named starter for New Orleans tossed five touchdowns and 148 yards on 14-of-20 passing. Winston found tight end Juwan Johnson twice for a score, while Alvin Kamara had a receiving touchdown and 83 rushing yards.
NFL
packernet.com

Three historic Packers

It’s hard to believe that it has been 100 years since the Green Bay Packers started their brilliant history in the National Football League. The legendary team has won 13 NFL titles, including four Super Bowls. And there were lots of great players that pushed the now legendary Packers to success. Of course, we can’t pay tribute to all those people who once helped bring the Packers to fame. Still, if you’re a long-standing fan of this cult team, you might know a good many of them. Below are three of my greatest Packers that helped the team climb the athletic Olympus.
NFL
chatsports.com

Unusual Start for the Packers Franchise

Well, Green Bay fans, that was a little more than disappointing, wasn’t it? The Packers end their trip to Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend with a loss and little to highlight as far as positives about the game. If that weren’t enough, this is the first time under the direction of Matt LaFleur that the Packer squad failed to score a touchdown in a game.
NFL
Courier-Express

Packers Saints Football

Jim Polzin: Here's what went wrong in the Packers' eye-opening loss to the Saints in their season opener. The defense got pushed around while Aaron Rodgers and the offense had chances to get back in the game and failed miserably. Not a great way to kick things off.
NFL
spectrumnews1.com

Packers at Saints: 3 things to watch in the Packers season opener

The Packers open their regular season Sunday afternoon at 3:25 against the Saints in Jacksonville. The game will be played in Jacksonville because of the impact of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. The Saints are going with Jameis Winston at quarterback to replace the retired Drew Brees. That means the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy