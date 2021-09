Although I am flattered to be included in the company of Bill Gerstein and Mario Smith, I don't think I qualify as a candidate for Hyde Park mayor. The founding of the Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV) was really the work of many committed community volunteers. CHPV is grass roots agency organized to help people choose where and how they will live and how to remain engaged with friends and activities as they grow older. It is NOT an agency that provides direct health and social services but a source to help members find information, activity and assistance they need. An Executive Director now leads the organization. We are just launching a search for our next ED. Any candidates out there?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO