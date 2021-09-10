Amazon Luna cloud gaming is now available on Chromebooks, Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets — No Controller Needed
Amazon has expanded the availability of its Luna cloud gaming service to Fire tablets and Chromebooks. Just like with Fire TV devices, playing on a Fire tablet does not require an invitation first. When playing on a Fire tablet, you actually don’t need a controller since Amazon has created touch controls. Obviously, having a gamepad like the Luna Controller will be a much better experience, but touch controls might be fine for simple games. At the very least, they’re a good way to try the service without first committing to buy anything. All Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets from 2018 and newer are compatible, which means 8th-gen or newer models. You can check a Fire tablet’s generation by going to Settings > Device Options and looking under the “Device Model” or “About Fire Tablet” section. The full list of compatible Luna devices and browsers can be found here. In conjunction with Luna’s expansion to Fire tablets, Amazon is offering a Fire HD 8 + Luna Controller bundle for $115.98, which saves you $44, and a Fire HD 10 + Luna Controller bundle for $155.98, which saves you $64.www.aftvnews.com
