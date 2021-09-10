Amazon Luna cloud gaming is now available on Chromebooks, Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets — No Controller Needed

Amazon has put nearly all Fire TV models and accessories on sale. These prices aren’t rock bottom deals as we see during Black Friday, but they’re definitely better than the average sales that come along all the time. If you weren’t impressed by the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, then consider buying the regular Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, which is down 30% from its regular price of $49.99. That’s just $10 more than the lowest it has ever been. If you don’t need 4K, then the Fire TV Stick is $27.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is $21.99. Those are 30% and 27% off their regular prices, respectively, and are both within $5 of their lowest prices. At the other end of the lineup is the flagship Fire TV Cube for $94.99, which saves you $25 and comes within $15 of the lowest price it has been in the past. As for accessories, the Fire TV Recast DVR is $169.99, down 25%, and the Fire TV Blaster is $19.99, down 43%. Lastly, the just announced Fire TV Omni Smart TV 50-inch is $399.99, which is 22% off the regular price of $509.99, and the Fire TV 4-Series Smart TV 50-inch is $359.99, which is 23% off its regular price of $469.99. The main difference between the two is that the Omni has mics for hands-free Alexa control, like the Fire TV Cube.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO