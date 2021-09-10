CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Amazon Luna cloud gaming is now available on Chromebooks, Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets — No Controller Needed

By Elias Saba
AFTVnews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has expanded the availability of its Luna cloud gaming service to Fire tablets and Chromebooks. Just like with Fire TV devices, playing on a Fire tablet does not require an invitation first. When playing on a Fire tablet, you actually don’t need a controller since Amazon has created touch controls. Obviously, having a gamepad like the Luna Controller will be a much better experience, but touch controls might be fine for simple games. At the very least, they’re a good way to try the service without first committing to buy anything. All Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets from 2018 and newer are compatible, which means 8th-gen or newer models. You can check a Fire tablet’s generation by going to Settings > Device Options and looking under the “Device Model” or “About Fire Tablet” section. The full list of compatible Luna devices and browsers can be found here. In conjunction with Luna’s expansion to Fire tablets, Amazon is offering a Fire HD 8 + Luna Controller bundle for $115.98, which saves you $44, and a Fire HD 10 + Luna Controller bundle for $155.98, which saves you $64.

www.aftvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Are you thinking about upgrading your home tech? If you’ve been working from home for the past year and a half, you already know how important it is to have a reliable laptop. If you’re ready to upgrade your personal computer, or if the laptop provided by your company just isn’t cutting it, then it’s time to invest in a newer model that can keep up with your day-to-day workload. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for $968 off the regularly marked price of $1,927 when you buy it today from Dell for just $959. This high-end laptop makes working from home a breeze.
COMPUTERS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles are on sale for Labor Day

Amazon has put many of its devices on sale for Labor Day. One of the best deals is the new 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99. That’s 33% off the regular price of $149.99 and is the lowest price that it has ever been. Also for 33% off is the Fire HD 8 tablet for $59.99, which is down from its regular price of $89.99. That’s just $5 shy of its lowest price ever. For a bit more performance are the Fire HD 10 Plus for $129.99 and Fire HD 8 Plus for $79.99 The Fire 7 tablet is $39.99, but I’d steer clear of it since it is long overdue for an update and only 20% off. Kindles are also on sale with the standard Kindle being $59.99, which is 33% off its regular price of $89.99. You can step up to the Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99, which is also 33% off its regular price of $129.99. Fire TV devices aren’t on sale, but the Echo deals from last week are still available.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tablet#Fire Hd#Fire Tv#The Luna Controller#Settings#Device Options
xda-developers

Amazon Luna adds Chromebook support and a more affordable Family Channel

Luna, Amazon’s homegrown cloud gaming service, has been growing relatively slowly in the year since it soft-launched. In all that time, it’s been slowly growing its main channel, Luna+, as well as its only other channel, Ubisoft+. Now it’s starting to grow: Amazon Luna is preparing to launch more channels, new platforms, and also a co-op mode that simulates local multiplayer without locality.
TECHNOLOGY
AFTVnews

Amazon Luna cloud gaming adds new Games, Channels, and Features

I’ve already covered that Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available on Fire tablets and Chromebooks, and that Prime members can play 4 games for free for a limited time, but there is a lot more Luna news that has just been announced. Here’s a summary of all the changes announced for Amazon Luna this week, including new games for existing channels, entirely new channels, and a new feature that lets your friends and family play for free.
TENNIS
howtogeek.com

Have Prime? Try Amazon’s Luna Game Streaming for Free

Amazon has just announced a very user-friendly deal designed to attract more players to its Luna cloud game streaming service. Now, Prime members can try four games from today through September 15, 2021. Additionally, Amazon is rolling out some new tiers and features to the service. Luna is Free For...
VIDEO GAMES
thurrott.com

Amazon Expands Its Luna Gaming Service

Amazon today announced a sweeping set of updates to its Luna gaming service, with new channels, games, devices, co-play, and more. “It has been nearly a year since Team Luna introduced and then launched Amazon Luna and the feedback we’ve received in early access has been invaluable,” Amazon’s Gabi Knight writes in the announcement post. “We’ve learned so much from the customers who have joined us on the journey thus far and we are committed to continuing to make Luna even better. Today, we are excited to announce availability on more devices, an expanded lineup of new channels and games, and new ways to play together with Luna Couch [and], starting today, [on] Fire tablets and Chromebooks.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
mmobomb.com

Smite Takes To The Cloud And Joins The Amazon Luna Lineup

It seems Hi-Rez has decided to get into cloud gaming via Amazon Luna. Today, the Luna Twitter account announced that the MOBA Smite has been added to the service’s lineup. Like Google Stadia and GeForce Now, Luna allows gamers to play games on pretty much any device ranging from PC to mobile devices. Although, older devices may not be supported.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek has announced yet another new chip built for 5G tablets and Chromebooks, the Kompanio 900T. This follows up on the recent launch of the Kompanio 1300T, another SoC designed for tablet, which was more of a premium product. The Kompanio 900T, on the other hand, is more of a mid-range chip, with MediaTek touting “powerful computing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption”.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Prime members can play these 4 Amazon Luna cloud games for free through Sept. 15

Amazon Prime members can play 4 different Luna cloud games for free, as much as they want, through September 15. The available free games are Metro Exodus, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Gold Edition), Katamari Damacy REROLL, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. An invitation to Luna is not required. Just launch the Luna app on a Fire TV, Fire tablet, or compatible browser/PC/phone and start playing.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Amazon’s new MMO could come to its Luna cloud gaming service

New World, Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, is just a few weeks away from its September 28th PC launch. But at some point in the future, it could be offered on Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, Richard Lawrence, studio director at Amazon Games, said in an interview with The Verge. “I’m...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play now available with the Windows Xbox app

Microsoft has announced that starting from today, users can access Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play from within the Xbox app for Windows 10. The news comes via Xbox Wire and states that both features are available from today. Just head to the Microsoft Store to download the app or make sure it’s updated to start using it. Xbox Cloud Gaming was only just recently enabled on PC with browser support, so to see it fully featured from within the app already is awesome to see. To access the Cloud Gaming feature, you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member and reside in one of the 22 eligible countries. The app now features a ‘Cloud’ tab to easily find the games available to stream — much like the mobile app on Android. The Windows 10 Cloud Gaming experience also offers users the ability to invite other players to their game (even those also using Cloud Gaming), Game Bar integration, social features, and easy-to-access controller support and network status.
VIDEO GAMES
AFTVnews

Nearly all Fire TV models and Accessories are on sale — Better than average deals

Amazon has put nearly all Fire TV models and accessories on sale. These prices aren’t rock bottom deals as we see during Black Friday, but they’re definitely better than the average sales that come along all the time. If you weren’t impressed by the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, then consider buying the regular Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99, which is down 30% from its regular price of $49.99. That’s just $10 more than the lowest it has ever been. If you don’t need 4K, then the Fire TV Stick is $27.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is $21.99. Those are 30% and 27% off their regular prices, respectively, and are both within $5 of their lowest prices. At the other end of the lineup is the flagship Fire TV Cube for $94.99, which saves you $25 and comes within $15 of the lowest price it has been in the past. As for accessories, the Fire TV Recast DVR is $169.99, down 25%, and the Fire TV Blaster is $19.99, down 43%. Lastly, the just announced Fire TV Omni Smart TV 50-inch is $399.99, which is 22% off the regular price of $509.99, and the Fire TV 4-Series Smart TV 50-inch is $359.99, which is 23% off its regular price of $469.99. The main difference between the two is that the Omni has mics for hands-free Alexa control, like the Fire TV Cube.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

When to expect the next Fire TV Cube or other flagship model — Fire TV Cube 3? Fire TV 4?

Now that the successor to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, has been announced, people are already starting to ask about the Fire TV Cube. Since the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube is now the oldest model in Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, not counting the original Fire TV Stick 4K which will continue to be sold as a cheaper alternative to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, I’m already seeing comments and receiving messages from people asking if we’ll see a new Fire TV Cube announced and when that will happen. So, let’s talk about that.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy