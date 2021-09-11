CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Responds To Nicki Minaj Not Wanting "Get Into It" Collab, Talks Pepsi Commercial

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's viral megahit "Say So," it helped catapult the single into new heights. However, when it came to joining Doja on the Popstar's "Get Into It (Yuh)" from Planet Her, Minaj wasn't on board. "It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ['Get Into It'] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki.

