McMullen: Add Afghanis to our chain of misery

The Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor anyone who was in high school in the 1970s, the fall of Kabul cannot help but evoke memories of Vietnam. Although the circumstances were different in Afghanistan and not quite as tragic, the feeling of déjà vu was overwhelming. There was the same sense of helplessness and regret and futility. And too, there was the frustration that yet another generation of American leaders did not learn or outright ignored the lessons that were so painfully learned in Vietnam.

