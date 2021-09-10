Op-Ed: What the Pandemic Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness
The pandemic has shown Alaskans the critical importance that small business plays in both our local and national economies. It was critical for entrepreneurs to immediately change their business models and pivot to a new way of selling their products and services overnight. The US Small Business Administration is highlighting the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they build back better from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.www.akbizmag.com
