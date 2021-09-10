Op-Ed: What the Pandemic Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness

For nearly two years Americans have been introduced to several new terms and ideas that were foreign and unknown to us before. Words like quarantine, mandate, and social distancing were phrases that were not commonly used in our society prior to January of 2020. Now that is all we hear on a daily basis. The reason that these terms were not previously used in American society is because the meanings behind these words are antithetical to what it means to be an American. Western Civilization and the democracies that encompass it simply threw out millennia of basic cultural norms and the social contracts that each democracy shares with its citizens. The government replaced these norms with the tactics of communism, fascism and other authoritarian forms of government. The people went along with this foreign approach because we were scared and looking for any form of security and protection, no matter the cost or our own reservations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO