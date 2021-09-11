Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).

