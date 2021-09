Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Cologne often claims to be unisex, then turns out to err toward testosterone. Not so Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s genuinely genderless Aqua Celestia (€160), which has the genre’s required citrusy fizz, but with an edge of autumnal crispness. In Oud Eclat (£150), Miller Harris has done a topsy-turvy oud that will appeal even to sceptics, putting the oud up top, with sugar, balsam and nutmeg at its heart. Ormonde Jayne’s Evernia (£160) places oakmoss, often used to add richness to a chypre, at centre stage for a trip down to the woods softened by a floral combination of lily, freesia, orris, violet and Moroccan rose.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO