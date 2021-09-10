Eric Nottingham

Fran Bennett, a veteran actress who taught voice and acting at CalArts for 36 years, died over the weekend, the school announced. She was 84. Known for her booming voice, Bennett was a member of the Linklater Voice faculty at CalArts from 1978 until her retirement in 2014. She also served as head of acting and director of performance from 1996 to 2003. “Fran’s voice was unmistakable. She never shied away from using it. And she taught so many throughout the years to find and free their own,” Dean Travis Preston of the CalArts School of Theater said in a statement. “Before there...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO