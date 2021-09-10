Eric Nottingham
At the age of 67, after a traumatic summer of chemotherapy, flood, and Covid, Eric Nottingham was called home by a merciful God. Waverly welcomed Eric as a new resident three years ago as he chose a place to live peacefully after a lifetime of excitement. Native to Oregon, he lived his young adulthood in Los Angeles where he owned his own pet grooming business then relocated to Nashville via Georgia to continue that profession. His greatest love was Jesus Christ and studying scripture. He also enjoyed triathlons in his early years, computer solitaire, writing poetry, and chocolate chip cookies in the recent years. Always, he was ready for a great debate on any topic.www.dicksonpost.com
