CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Eric Nottingham

dicksonpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the age of 67, after a traumatic summer of chemotherapy, flood, and Covid, Eric Nottingham was called home by a merciful God. Waverly welcomed Eric as a new resident three years ago as he chose a place to live peacefully after a lifetime of excitement. Native to Oregon, he lived his young adulthood in Los Angeles where he owned his own pet grooming business then relocated to Nashville via Georgia to continue that profession. His greatest love was Jesus Christ and studying scripture. He also enjoyed triathlons in his early years, computer solitaire, writing poetry, and chocolate chip cookies in the recent years. Always, he was ready for a great debate on any topic.

www.dicksonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Fran Bennett, Actress and Longtime CalArts Voice and Acting Teacher, Dies at 84

Fran Bennett, a veteran actress who taught voice and acting at CalArts for 36 years, died over the weekend, the school announced. She was 84. Known for her booming voice, Bennett was a member of the Linklater Voice faculty at CalArts from 1978 until her retirement in 2014. She also served as head of acting and director of performance from 1996 to 2003. “Fran’s voice was unmistakable. She never shied away from using it. And she taught so many throughout the years to find and free their own,” Dean Travis Preston of the CalArts School of Theater said in a statement. “Before there...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

After Bout With COVID-19, Jacqueline Jackson, Wife Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Encourages People To Get Vaccinated

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a stay in intensive care with COVID-19, Jacqueline Jackson – the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson – is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. “I am happy to share the good news with you, that my mother, Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson, is continuing to recover at home – a survivor of COVID – and a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” said the Jacksons’ son, Jonathan Jackson.
CHICAGO, IL
Times-Union Newspaper

Eric Michael Keller

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Eric Michael Keller was a devoted father of Egan Jack Keller, age 7, and Camilla Fran Keller, age 5, a kind co-parent with their mother, Ellen Keller (nee Beers). Eric was a loving brother and business partner of Evan Joseph Keller. He was the beloved son of Anne and Ernie Keller and of many other friends and family.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
kniakrls.com

Lord Eric Albert Weidner

Services for Lord Eric Albert Weidner will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eric’s family has requested that masks be worn. Eric has requested that this be a celebration of life with a casual dress code. For those who would like to share stories of Eric, there will be a gathering at the farm following the service.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Portland Tribune

Eric Rhoderick Nottingham

July 15, 1954 - September 7, 2021 - Eric Rhoderick Nottingham also know as Rod Manion died September 7, 2021. At the age of 67. Eric Rhoderick Nottingham also know as Rod Manion died September 7, 2021. At the age of 67, after a traumatic summer of chemotherapy, flood, and Covid, Eric Nottingham was called home by a merciful God.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy