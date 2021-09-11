CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog': Film Review | Venice 2021. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star in this study of blistering family tensions in the American West, adapted from Thomas Savage's novel.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have welcomed their second child together.

Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Her Second Baby Boy With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst has a new baby at home! In a New York Times profile published Sept. 10, The Power of the Dog actress, 39, confirmed she gave birth to her second child with partner Jesse Plemons four months ago. "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Kirsten shared of their son, named James Robert. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel." The star joked she's in a "really special place" with two young kids at home, explaining, "I'm so tired, I haven't slept through the night in four months. I've developed an eye twitch, too." Already mom to 3-year-old Ennis Howard Plemons, Kirsten revealed her baby...
Emmy Predictions: Best Actor in a Drama Series — One More for Porter, or a First for O’Connor?

Last Year’s Winner: Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: The Best Actor in a Drama Series category hasn’t seen a repeat winner in over a decade, and it won’t see one again this year. Bryan Cranston was the last to win back-to-back(-to-back) Emmys from 2008 – 2010, and while Jeremy Strong will return to defend his title for “Succession,” the next season didn’t premiere in time for last year’s winner to compete in 2021. Fun Fact: Kyle Chandler won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 for his portrayal of Eric Taylor in the final season of “Friday Night...
From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.
Guillermo del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

Guillermo del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan. Nightmare Alley is del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark. Searchlight releases the film in theaters Dec. 17.    
The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

Every festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send...
Tye Sheridan

Tye Sheridan on ‘The Card Counter’ and Reading ‘Ready Player Two’. [This interview contains spoilers for The Card Counter.] Tye Sheridan was just an 11-year-old kid from Texas when he was cast in Terrence Malick’s The Tree of Life, an experience he compares…. Oscar Isaac in Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card...
One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
Tobey Maguire

Hollywood Power Players Turn Out in Force for a Sense of Home’s Backyard Bowl. A high-powered Hollywood crowd gathered under the stars for the first annual A Sense of Home Backyard Bowl Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday night. Lifestyle News. Nov 2, 2019 7:00 pm. By. Shop Talk: Brunello...
Ansel Elgort

Michael Mann’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast. Michael Mann’s HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast. Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi…. Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ Remake Drops Grandiose Trailer.
Paranormal Activity

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Teaser Trailer Released. After a six-year hiatus, the Paranormal Activity series has been resurrected. Next month’s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin has released it’s…. Matt Reeves, ‘Paranormal Activity’s’ Steven Schneider Team to Produce Period Horror Thriller ‘Switchboard’ (Exclusive) Matt Reeves, 'Paranormal Activity's' Steven Schneider and...
‘Nightmare Alley’ trailer reveals first look at highly anticipated Oscar contender

The stars are aligned for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” his adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 noir novel that was quickly turned into a 1947 movie starring Tyrone Power. The Searchlight movie, out December 17 in theaters only, is among the top early contenders for Best Picture and Best Director according to the Gold Derby odds, and that’s perhaps expected: del Toro’s last film, the science-fiction hybrid “The Shape of Water” won both awards at the 2018 Oscars. But about those stars: del Toro has assembled a murderer’s row of past Oscar winners and nominees, including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett,...
4 reasons why Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’) will beat the odds and win Emmy for Netflix

As of this writing, Gold Derby’s 31 Experts can’t decide who will win Best Movie/Limited Actor at the 2021 Emmys. A leading 17 of these pundits predict Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) will prevail on Sunday night, with 13 more picking Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and one going out on a limb for Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). But I think they’re all wrong. Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) is my pick to win for playing famed American fashion designer Halston in Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix limited series. Even though the Scottish actor is a bit of an underdog at the Emmys, don’t count him out just...
How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
