Cortland man gets 35 years to life for shooting police officer
A Cortland man convicted of shooting a police officer in March 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in prison in Cortland County Court. Zachary L. Clark, 28, of 12 Elm St., was convicted in June on the counts of attempted first-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; first-degree assault; two counts of menacing a police officer or peace officer; and aggravated assault upon a police officer, felonies, according to court documents.auburnpub.com
