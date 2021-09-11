Red Sox 3, White Sox 4: The wrong Sox won

Red Sox center fielder Enrique Hernández spiked his cleats into the right-handed batter's box to start off the game, something he’s done for most of the season, but today was different. On his back, a blue-trimmed 21 proudly displayed. The games today throughout Major League Baseball are played in the memory of Roberto Clemente. Especially for a man from Puerto Rico like Hernández, Clemente was a hero. Clemente is a hero to us all, and the only true shame today was that more players weren’t joining in with the likes of Hernández and pitcher, Nate Eovaldi in wearing “21.” Articles, upon articles, can be, and have been, written about the importance of Roberto Clemente to the game of baseball. Clemente was more than just a player. He was a man that died in service to other human beings. We should all strive to be like Clemente, and Major League Baseball needs to retire “21” league-wide.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO