Public Pulpit with Arne Walker — Gifts for healthy living — all free

Mountain Press
 8 days ago

Some in the medical community are asking why our healthcare results are not better since we invest one-fifth of our gross national income on medical care. Some in our medical community see hospitals designing a business model that puts profit above patient care and outcome. The administrators are seemingly rewarded fiscally greater than the doctors and the nurses who give the frontline care. I have a neighbor who is writing a book from his lifetime of experience to seek to shed more light on the subject. He says he has no dog in the fight as he worked developing and marketing medical devices.

A Model for Healthy Living

At Church Health, we believe that being healthy is driven by three things, the experiences of joy, love, and feeling connected to those things greater than we are. The practical implication of these wellness markers are embodied in seven equally important aspects of healthy living, one of which is medical care provided by the doctor, hospitals, and medicine, but only one. Equally important is nutrition. You are what you eat. Movement. We were made to move. Emotions, family and friends, work are those things that bring meaning to your life and your faith life. These seven areas are equally important and must be in balance. No one is more important than the other.
Vision clinic offers free services to help keep the community healthy

NEW BERN, Craven County — More than 300 people were gifted eye care and health service with the help of One Churches Vision for free vision. Garber United Methodist Church hosted their bi-annual Faith In Action Free Vision Clinic in Trent woods on Saturday, September 18th. The church partnered with...
Anguished Mother Reveals Daughter, 27, Begged For In-Person Doctor Visit and Was Rejected 20 Times Before Terminal Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
The unvaccinated are not difficult patients

We’re getting into trouble. With headlines like “Why I am angry” and “Burnout rates at an all-time high,” physicians need to take a moment and breath. Unvaccinated people are presenting as very difficult patients that physicians dread. In his landmark article, “Taking Care of the Hateful Patient,” Dr. James Groves...
NewsBreak
Society
Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
Thursday Pulpit: Remembering 9/11

“See, I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and adversity.” Deuteronomy 30:15. That morning is still etched in my memory. I was finishing my second cup of coffee, getting ready to turn off the morning show we usually had on as background. Julie and the boys had already headed out to school. It was a time of the morning when the house was quiet, the coffee warm, a moment to breathe in the day before I went to work. Then the “breaking news” script scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen. Images of the north tower with smoke billowing out of the top floors. Uncertainty about what had just happened, and then the second plane torpedoed into the south tower … I don’t remember much of the rest of that day. Images of the twin towers disintegrating, seemingly dissolving into the earth, but beyond that, the day is fog.
Healthy Living: Sending Kids Back to School Safely

The new school year is here, and many parents are sending their kids back to in-person learning. This will be the first school year since the COVID-19 vaccination was released to the public, but some parents are still nervous their kids may bring the virus home with them. In today’s...
HEALTHY LIVING: A rewarding health career

This month’s column is a tandem effort by Finger Lakes Community Health employees Jamie Jeffery, LPN, and Millie Melton, Regional Medical Health Center site manager, both of whom talk about the rewards of working in healthcare. Did you think a healthcare job could be so rewarding? Some would think that...
TSET Healthy Living Program prepares to use community feedback, public health data, for local strategies to improve wellness

Body Ponca City, OK – Results from a recent Kay County survey show that about 70 percent of respondents want more sidewalks near where they live, while 72.9 percent say they would exercise more if more walking and bicycle paths were available near their home. Almost 78 percent of respondents said they would eat more fruits and vegetables if there were more farmer’s markets or produce stands in their community.
