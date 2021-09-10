Public Pulpit with Arne Walker — Gifts for healthy living — all free
Some in the medical community are asking why our healthcare results are not better since we invest one-fifth of our gross national income on medical care. Some in our medical community see hospitals designing a business model that puts profit above patient care and outcome. The administrators are seemingly rewarded fiscally greater than the doctors and the nurses who give the frontline care. I have a neighbor who is writing a book from his lifetime of experience to seek to shed more light on the subject. He says he has no dog in the fight as he worked developing and marketing medical devices.www.themountainpress.com
