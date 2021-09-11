CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

India chairs meet on Libya Sanctions Committee

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], September 11 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Friday chaired UNSC meet on Libya Sanctions Committee and reported on activities of SCR 1970 Committee relating to Panel of Experts deliberations, assets freeze, an arms embargo, travel ban exemptions. India began its eighth term...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Regional Powers at Summit Demand U.S. Fund Afghan Aid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, China, Pakistan and other regional states called on the United States on Friday to engage with the Taliban and fund aid to Afghanistan, though they also urged the former insurgents to yield power to a more inclusive government. The fate of Afghanistan dominated a summit of...
WORLD
AFP

Belarus opposition leader urges 'decisive action' from France

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday urged "decisive action" from France to solve her country's political crisis, calling for Western nations to stand firm against its authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko. Over a year after a disputed vote that sparked unprecedented protests and was derided by the West as rigged, Tikhanovskaya said sanctions and an international push for new elections were needed. "Belarusians need new energy and fuel to go forward," she told reporters in Paris during a four-day visit to drum up support. She called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take "decisive action in solving the Belarusian crisis".
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#Unsc#Scr 1970 Committee#Panel Of Experts#Nato
The Independent

Albania Parliament approves new female-dominated Cabinet

Albania’s Assembly, or parliament, on Friday approved Cabinet dominated by women, aiming to bring the country back to economic growth focusing on tourism and agriculture, infrastructure and energy.Following a 20-hour debate, the 140-seat parliament voted 77-53 for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s new Cabinet and program. The left-wing Socialist Party secured a record third consecutive mandate in an April 25 parliamentary election, with 74 seats. The main opposition center-right Democratic Party got 59 seats.The 57-year-old Rama boasted in his speech that “this new government will enter history as the Cabinet with the highest number of women” — 12 in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Macron, Merkel to meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris later Thursday to discuss international crises and European issues, days before elections that will determine who succeeds her after 16 years in office. Macron’s office said topics will include the diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the situation in Mali and European Union affairs. Macron and Merkel will make a joint statement before their one-to-one meeting, that will be followed by a working dinner at the presidential palace, the Elysee said.The meeting comes after French authorities announced overnight the death of the leader of the Islamic...
POLITICS
740thefan.com

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to meet Guinea’s sanction-hit junta

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will travel to Guinea on Friday to meet its new junta leaders, a day after the regional bloc he chairs sanctioned them for ousting President Alpha Conde and demanded a swift return to constitutional rule. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Nations
Birmingham Star

Blinken speaks with new UK Foreign Secy

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on Friday and discussed issues including Afghanistan, China and Iran. In a press statement, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price informed that Blinken congratulated Truss on her appointment and highlighted...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

France recalls ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine row

"At the request of the President of the Republic, I decided to immediately recall to Paris for consultations our two ambassadors in the United States and Australia. This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on Sept. 15 by Australia and the United States," said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

US, Aus emphasize importance of holding Taliban accountable

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): US and Australia on Friday reiterated their support for an international rules-based order and emphasized the importance of holding the Taliban accountable to their commitment to build an inclusive society. This message was conveyed by the two countries after US Deputy Secretary of State...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

'Situation could worsen if US doesn't recognise Taliban'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if the US does not hold talks with the Taliban and take a positive stance on its recognition it could escalate difficulties in the region, local media reported. Imran Khan, during an interview with a Russian media...
WORLD
The Independent

UN concerned about detained migrants vanishing in Libya

A U.N. migration agency official expressed concerns Friday over the disappearance of thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libya as more and more desperate people risk their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe According to Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, the Libyan coast guard, which receives funds from the European Union intercepted more than 24,000 Europe-bound migrants in the Mediterranean so far this year, including over 800 this week alone. However, only 6,000 have been accounted for in official detention centers in the North African country,...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The UN General Assembly will also look to build momentum to reach an ambitious climate agreement and seek unity after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, in the shadow of high tension between the United States and China. "We need to re-establish confidence. The current geopolitical division in the world is an obstacle," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told AFP ahead of the summit. The world "is really in a very dangerous situation," he said. "We need to sound an alarm to wake up political leaders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Birmingham Star

India and El Salvador hold third round of FOC

San Salvador [El Salvador], September 18 (ANI): India and El Salvador held the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on September 17 and reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations in all fields including health, trade and investment, the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) informed on Saturday. An MEA release stated...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

China opposes European Parliament's 'interference' in Taiwa

Beijing [China], September 18 (ANI): A Chinese spokesperson on Saturday urged the European Parliament and its certain bodies to exercise caution in words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, reiterating that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is a part of it, Xinhua reported on Saturday. Zhu...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

South Korea: new kid on the SLBM block

Missile test headlines on the Korean peninsula are almost invariably about the nuclear-armed North, but this week the South fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile of its own as it rapidly scales up its military capabilities. The successful test puts the South among the elite flotilla of nations with proven SLBM technology, and Seoul is on a multi-billion-dollar drive to develop its defence forces. On the other side of the Demilitarized Zone that splits the peninsula, the North maintains the world's largest standing army and has made rapid progress in its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, earning it multiple international sanctions. But Seoul's SLBMs shift the strategic balance, enabling it to respond with a surprise second strike even if its land-based forces were destroyed in a conflict.
MILITARY
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy