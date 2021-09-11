CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkovitz: Teaching TV’s handling of 9/11 as it happened

By Tobe Berkovitz
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. It was time for Mr. Marshall’s American Civics class to begin at Long Lots Junior High School in Westport, Conn. Our teacher, Mr. Marshall, was a big guy. Word was he played football in college. Even ninth-grade wise guys didn’t mess around in Mr. Marshall’s class. Mr. Marshall walked in. He looked at the class, lowered the tone of his voice and told us President Kennedy was dead. Shot during a motorcade in Dallas. There were tears in his eyes. Tears in big Mr. Marshall’s eyes.

