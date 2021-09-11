CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

By JENNIFER PELTZ, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25veXb_0bsoM7rO00
APTOPIX Sept 11 20th Anniversary From left, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien, First Lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP) (Chip Somodevilla)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Millions of people solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks.

The ceremony at ground zero in New York began exactly two decades after the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil started with the first of four hijacked planes crashing into one of the World Trade Center's twin towers.

“It felt like an evil specter had descended on our world, but it was also a time when many people acted above and beyond the ordinary,” said Mike Low, whose daughter, Sara Low, was a flight attendant on that plane.

“As we carry these 20 years forward, I find sustenance in a continuing appreciation for all of those who rose to be more than ordinary people,” the father told a crowd that included President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The anniversary unfolded under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is now ruled by the same Taliban militant group that gave safe haven to the 9/11 plotters.

“It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways,” Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks, said before reading victims' names at the ceremony.

Bruce Springsteen and Broadway actors Kelli O'Hara and Chris Jackson sang at the commemoration, but by tradition, no politicians spoke there. In a video released Friday night, Biden addressed the continuing pain of loss but also spotlighted what he called the “central lesson” of Sept. 11: “that at our most vulnerable ... unity is our greatest strength.”

Biden was also paying respects at the two other sites where the 9/11 conspirators crashed the jets: the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Together, the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

At the Pennsylvania site — where passengers and crew fought to regain control of a plane believed to have been targeted at the U.S. Capitol or the White House — former President George W. Bush said Sept. 11 showed that Americans can come together despite their differences.

“So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” said the president who was in office on 9/11. “On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab their neighbor’s hand and rally to the cause of one another. That is the America know.”

"It is the truest version of ourselves. It is what we have been and what we can be again.”

Calvin Wilson said a polarized country has “missed the message” of the heroism of the flight's passengers and crew, which included his brother-in-law, LeRoy Homer.

“We don’t focus on the damage. We don’t focus on the hate. We don’t focus on retaliation. We don’t focus on revenge," Wilson said before the ceremony. "We focus on the good that all of our loved ones have done.”

Former President Donald Trump visited a New York police station and a firehouse, praising responders' bravery while criticizing Biden over the pullout from Afghanistan.

"It was gross incompetence," said Trump, who was scheduled to provide commentary at a boxing match in Florida in the evening.

Other observances — from a wreath-laying in Portland, Maine, to a fire engine parade in Guam — were planned across a country now full of 9/11 plaques, statues and commemorative gardens.

The attacks ushered in a new era of fear, war, patriotism and, eventually, polarization.

They redefined security, changing airport checkpoints, police practices and the government's surveillance powers.

A "war on terror" led to invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, where the longest U.S. war ended last month with a hasty, massive airlift punctuated by a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 American service members and was attributed to a branch of the Islamic State extremist group. The U.S. is now concerned that al-Qaida, the terror network behind 9/11, may regroup in Afghanistan, where the Taliban flag once again flew over the presidential palace on Saturday.

Two decades after helping to triage and treat injured colleagues at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, retired Army Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott is saddened and frustrated by the continued threat of terrorism.

“I always felt that my generation, my military cohort, would take care of it — we wouldn’t pass it on to anybody else,” said Westcott, of Greensboro, Georgia. “And we passed it on.”

At ground zero, multiple victims’ relatives thanked the troops who fought in Afghanistan, while Melissa Pullis said she was “just happy all the troops are out of Afghanistan."

“We can’t lose any more military. We don’t even know why we’re fighting, and 20 years went down the drain,” said Pullis, who lost her husband, Edward, and whose son Edward Jr. is serving on the USS Ronald Reagan.

At this point, many of the relatives reciting victims' names are too young to have known their lost kin. But the families spoke of lives cut short, milestones missed and a loss that still feels immediate. Several also pleaded for a return of the solidarity that surged for a time after Sept. 11 but soon gave way.

Muslim Americans endured suspicion, surveillance and hate crimes. Schisms and resentments grew over the balance between tolerance and vigilance, the meaning of patriotism, the proper way to honor the dead and the scope of a promise to "never forget."

Trinidad was 10 when she overheard her dad, Michael, saying goodbye to her mother by phone from the burning trade center. She remembers the pain but also the fellowship of the days that followed, when all of New York "felt like it was family."

“Now, when I feel like the world is so divided, I just wish that we can go back to that,” said Trinidad, of Orlando, Florida. “I feel like it would have been such a different world if we had just been able to hang on to that feeling.”

___

Associated Press writers Michael Rubinkam in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island; and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Maine, NY
State
Florida State
City
Portland, NY
State
Maine State
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Hate Crime#Boxing#The World Trade Center#Taliban#Pentagon#The White House#Americans#Afghans#Islamic#Al Qaida
MSNBC

Trump was just the latest American president whose sanity the military questioned

During the turbulent final months of President Donald Trump’s administration, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, took it upon himself to serve in loco parentis for a country that was descending into chaos, according to a preview of a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa. Milley reportedly told senior military officers to make sure they had his assent before executing nuclear launch orders.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Obama CIA chief says Biden's Afghanistan exit 'absolutely inspired' jihadists, emboldened Al Qaeda

Former Obama CIA Director Michael Morell said Sunday that President Biden's chaotic retreat from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban takeover "absolutely inspired" jihadists and emboldened terrorists across the globe. Morell, who twice served as acting director of the CIA under the Obama-Biden administration and was considered a frontrunner to then-President-elect Joe...
POTUS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
53K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy