CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

1211 Northbury Ave, Henrico, VA 23231

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwners relocating and very sad to leave the home they have loved! Now, it's your turn to fall in love with this wonderful home and create new memories! This beautiful brick ranch style home is on a double lot unlike many of the neighboring properties that have lots half the size and what's even better, this one has a full back yard that is chain link fenced and also runs across the extra lot as well making for a HUGE fenced rear yard. This lovely home also features a brand new dimensional shingle roof, newer replacement windows, storm doors, central air conditioning, gutters and downspouts and so much more make this home very low maintenance. Newer interior paint, beautiful wood flooring, large laundry/mud room and so much more to make this home move in ready for you! You will not find anything like it near this price! Other things that make this a property you will love owning are, large, level lot with fenced rear yard, large detached shed in addition to the large attached garage, quiet neighborhood with kind friendly neighbors and much more that you have to experience to believe. You'll have to pinch yourself to be sure you aren't dreaming!!! Hurry before this one is gone!!!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Flooring#Central Air Conditioning
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy