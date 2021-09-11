Rocky Mountain movie high

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from the Rocky Mountaineer, riding the rails from Denver to Moab, Utah — from the Rockies to the Red Rocks. Before hopping on the train, we’ll head to the Napa Valley to speak with Trevor Durling, master winemaker for 100-year-old Beaulieu Vineyard. We’ll talk about the evolution of wine and the wine industry. Also joining the show is Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, who discusses everything from Denver’s airport (DIA) to pandemic response and travel and tourism in the Mile High City. Hancock, once the mascot for the Denver Broncos, shares the bizarre story of how he got that job. Then, Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines, on unruly passengers, vaccination requirements, and why the airline tripled down on the number of new routes — both domestic and international. We’ll talk trains and new routes with Bob Johnston, Passenger Rail Correspondent at Trains Magazine, and with Peter Armstrong, the CEO of the Rocky Mountaineer, on why and how he felt the need to open a new rail service as Americans continue to rediscover their own country. There’s all this and more as Eye on Travel broadcasts from the Rocky Mountaineer’s newest route.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO