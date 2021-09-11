Department of Aging invites Ohioans to help take 10 million steps to prevent falls

COLUMBUS — September is Falls Prevention Awareness Month in Ohio. Approximately one in three Ohioans age 65 or older will fall this year, yet falls are not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented. The Ohio Department of Aging, through its STEADY U Ohio falls prevention initiative, is once again hosting the 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign to raise awareness and connect older Ohioans with information and resources to help them lower their risk.