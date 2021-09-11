CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groce to retire as host of Mountain Stage

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe host of Mountain Stage has announced he will retire after nearly four decades helming the West Virginia Public Radio program this fall. After 38 years and more than 900 episodes, Larry Groce will hand over full-time hosting responsibilities to country singer and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea, the show announced Thursday.

irontontribune.com

