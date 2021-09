SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the largest yearly festivals in the City of Spartanburg has been canceled. The Spartanburg International Festival draws in crowds of over 11,000 people into the city every year — including more than 35 different volunteer groups and 60 food vendors. But due to COVID-19 surge in the community, the city decided to cancel the long awaited festival for the second year in a row.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO