Kenston perseveres, pulls away at North

3: (2) NDCL (5-4) 4: (5) Kirtland (4-1) Crop Comments: The Lancers swept through their home tournament, not dropping a set. Gilmour has some tough games remaining, including an out-of-state match against Notre Dame Academy in Kentucky on Sept. 19. … Lake Catholic and NDCL once again swap spots, as their resumes are virtually the same. The only difference is that the Cougars defeated Walsh Jesuit in straight sets, while the Lions lost in five. … Kirtland and Cardinal swap spots after the Hornets defeated the Huskies in four sets. Kirtland has another big challenge on Sept. 15 as it play hosts to undefeated Perry. … Chardon swept the Hilltopper quad on Sept. 11, but had its next two games postponed. … Beaumont is on a three-match win streak, including knocking off Padua and NDCL in back-to-back matches. … Kenston dropped its first two matches of the season at the Lancer Invitational. … Perry remains undefeated after winning the first two of three matches in three days. The third one being Sept. 15 against Kirtland. … Mayfield hasn’t taken the court since a loss to Kenston, but holds down the final spot in the Crop.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO