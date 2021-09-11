Kenston perseveres, pulls away at North

Last week: North Allegheny def. Mentor, 20-16, Life Academy, Va., def. Clarkson, 26-20 For the record: The Cardinals are on a rare two-game skid after starting the season 2-0. But a lot of that has to do with WHO Mentor has played, with those losses coming to St. Edward and North Allegheny. … The Cardinals lost last week in a tight one. Freshman Scotty Fox threw for 181 yards and a touchdown, with regular starter Jacob Snow (hand injury) out of action. Mentor relied heavily on the ground game, with Brenden Panhorst running for 175 yards and two scores behind the big, physical offensive line that includes Eli Bostelman (who recently picked up a D1 college football offer from Butler). Getting the ball in the hands of speedy receiver Evan Boyd is also a pretty good recipe for success. … The info on Clarkson, a team out of Canada, is pretty sketchy. Clarkson has always had exceptional talent and athleticism, so that means the Mentor defense — including 5-star lineman Brendan Vernon, active linebackers Kadyn Burkholder and Collin Orosz and playmaking DB Mike Harrison, will have to be on point to help end this two-game losing streak.
