CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoreline, WA

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, September 10--5pm Hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 PM Topics: Biden administration tells former Trump officials to resign from military academy boards; Big Mike is not a big fan of Jen Psaki and Ari laments White House Press Secretaries of the past // Miseducation of America: The job market for students right now is very good. There is also quite a bit of funding that can offset the costs of tuition, etc. There is even emergency grant funding to help students affected by covid in some way get caught up closer to being whole. That is true across the 2 year college system. Ari's guest is Wanda Waldrop, navigator at Shoreline Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. To learn more about the programs over at Shoreline Community College, send Wanda an E-Mail - Manufacturing@Shoreline.edu.

kvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Milton, WA
Shoreline, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump#New Yorker#Never Forget

Comments / 0

Community Policy