LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, September 10--5pm Hour

5 PM Topics: Biden administration tells former Trump officials to resign from military academy boards; Big Mike is not a big fan of Jen Psaki and Ari laments White House Press Secretaries of the past // Miseducation of America: The job market for students right now is very good. There is also quite a bit of funding that can offset the costs of tuition, etc. There is even emergency grant funding to help students affected by covid in some way get caught up closer to being whole. That is true across the 2 year college system. Ari's guest is Wanda Waldrop, navigator at Shoreline Community College for Advanced Manufacturing. To learn more about the programs over at Shoreline Community College, send Wanda an E-Mail - Manufacturing@Shoreline.edu.