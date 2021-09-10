Djokovic Continues U.S. Open Run Into Semifinal vs. Zverev

You know the NFL is back when you say to yourself “_______ left Tom Brady too much time.” That’s exactly what happened last night to the Cowboys in what was about as good a season opener as I can remember. Brady and Dak Prescott traded punches all night, but Brady had the ball last and made the Cowboys pay. Let’s hope that game sets the tone for a great sports weekend, with Week 2 of CFB, Week 1 of the NFL season and much more.