NFL

Djokovic Continues U.S. Open Run Into Semifinal vs. Zverev

By Kevin Sweeney
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know the NFL is back when you say to yourself “_______ left Tom Brady too much time.” That’s exactly what happened last night to the Cowboys in what was about as good a season opener as I can remember. Brady and Dak Prescott traded punches all night, but Brady had the ball last and made the Cowboys pay. Let’s hope that game sets the tone for a great sports weekend, with Week 2 of CFB, Week 1 of the NFL season and much more.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open semifinals to move within a victory of a calendar-year Grand Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open semifinals to move within a victory of a calendar-year Grand Slam. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Dcc. Wire. Sports. Watch Now:...
TENNIS
Sportsnet.ca

Djokovic defeats Zverev, earns Grand Slam chance in US Open final

Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic outlasts Alexander Zverev in titanic US Open semi-final

The imperious Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-setting 21st major singles championship and the first calendar-year grand slam in men’s tennis in more than a half-century after rallying from behind for the fourth time in as many matches at the US Open, this time in a punishing five-set semi-final encounter with the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev.
TENNIS
theScore

Djokovic 1 win from history after beating Zverev at US Open

Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance. Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
TENNIS
Reuters

Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches. Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he...
TENNIS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
The Spun

Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff. The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Oklahoma football fans won’t love what Skip Bayless said after Nebraska win

Notable Oklahoma fan and Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless was not pleased with how the Sooners escaped Nebraska with a tight win. The Oklahoma Sooners barely escaped the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Skip Bayless is certainly not pleased with how it all went down. While the Fox Sports 1 analyst and longtime Sooners fan is relieved to be on the winning side, he was not particularly thrilled with how the game transpired.
NEBRASKA STATE

