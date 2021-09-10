CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, September 10--4pm Hour

By KVI Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 PM Topics: Suspect who targeted Washington state police officer in ambush attack released from custody after just three days; Police cite customers for not wearing masks in Washington grocery store -- our guest Lars Larson first shared the video with Ari // Where were you on 9/11? Kirby Wilbur was live on KVI that fateful morning. He joins Ari to share that experience and to discuss why we can Never Forget // California firefighter saves US flag just feet away from flames of Dixie Fire.

