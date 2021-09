The Goya Awards have announced that the 2022 awards ceremony will take place at the Palau de Les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia. The Spanish Academy announced that the annual awards will be handed out on Feb. 12 and will mark the fourth year in a row the awards will be held outside of Madrid, where the Spanish Academy’s offices are located and where the ceremony had been held since the establishment in 1986.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO