Orchestral Tools announces the release of Berlin Orchestra, a full symphony orchestra with meticulously sampled instruments, all in one place. Developed in collaboration with the world-renowned Berklee College of Music, Berlin Orchestra (by Berklee) gives you everything you need for serious orchestral composition and scoring. Construct individual parts, intricate voicings, and sophisticated arrangements with numerous solo instruments and sections. Create just as you would for a live orchestra, with the rich sound of our flagship Berlin Series instruments. Berlin Orchestra by Berklee will be available for order today September 9, for an introductory price of €649. The introductory pricing will end on September 22 and sell at the regular price for the collection at €849.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO