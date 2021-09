New York’s Guggenheim has announced the fall schedule for its Works & Process series. The programs will be 60 minutes long, ticketed at full capacity, and will require everyone to be fully vaccinated. All individuals will be required to wear a face mask at all times. For children under the age of 12, for whom there is currently no available vaccination, will not be permitted to attend.

