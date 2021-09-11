CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Charter New Chapter in Clay County

By Staff
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. expanded last weekend by establishing a new chapter in Clay County, FL. Delta Alpha Delta Zeta chapter is the newest chapter in NE Florida of the over 100-year-old Greek lettered sorority. 12 local women from various walks of life will continue to fulfill the Zeta mission and carryout the founding principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood, by partnering with several community organizations to add additional layers of support and outreach in and around Northeast, Florida; specifically the Clay County area. The new Clay chapter, officially chartered on August 20th, 2021 was officially announced to the community with a welcome reception held on September 4th, 2021.

