An Air Force veteran looked up at light beams honoring the Twin Towers and reflected on the terrorist attacks on American soil nearly 20 years ago. Harry Jackson, a Pittsburg County resident, said he remembers thinking something was amiss when officials didn't show for several morning briefings that morning at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. A public affairs official later told those gathered about the first plane hitting the north tower of the World Trade Center before they watched the rest of the 9/11 terrorist attacks unfold on television.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK ・ 10 DAYS AGO