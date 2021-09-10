Alert: Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits to be Closed Sunday for Triathlon

Parking for Morey's Piers in Wildwood is about to look a lot like stadium parking in the coming weeks and months. Wildwood Video Archive has revealed that visitors can soon expect to see solar panels installed within the parking lot along Ocean Avenue across from the old Hunt's Pier. Imagine coming off of the beach and boardwalk and getting into a car that hasn't been roasting in the hot sun for hours and hours. That's just one added bonus if the plans for the solar canopies are given a green light.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO