Alert: Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits to be Closed Sunday for Triathlon

By Chris Coleman
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 8 days ago
Heads-up if you plan on traveling around Atlantic County on Sunday, September 12th -- the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon may impact your driving. The Atlantic City Police Department says the swimming part of the event will take place in the bay off of Bader Field, the run will happen on the boardwalk in Atlantic City and Ventnor, and the cycling portion will happen throughout Atlantic County. As a result, many roads in Atlantic City and Atlantic County will be impacted.

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

