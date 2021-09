After six years with the Chicago Cubs, third baseman Kris Bryant was traded in July to the San Francisco Giants. He entered the scene in 2014, winning minor league MVP just to explode as part of the Cubs, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in his first two seasons with the Chicago team. However, while everything suggested he will be a Cub for life, he was traded to the Giants for prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO