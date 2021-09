The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Sunday’s premier college football matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down both teams and suggests just who you should be betting on in this classic early season matchup. Will Jack Coan pick up where Ian Book left off? Will Brian Kelly be more conservative with the offense and Kyren Williams? Will Mike Norvell go with McKenzie Milton or Jordan Travis at the QB spot? Will Notre Dame and their elite defense led by Kyle Hamilton be too much for the Seminoles? Will Jashaun Corbin be a problem for the Irish? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO