Randolph County, GA

Randolph County sheriff says investigation cleared him of criminal conduct

 7 days ago

Sep. 11—Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt on Friday announced that a state investigation into alleged wrongdoing on his part has concluded and yielded no charges. N.C. State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation in May at the request of Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson and Forsyth County District Attorney James R. O'Neill to look into possible misconduct by the sheriff.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
