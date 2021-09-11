Randolph County sheriff says investigation cleared him of criminal conduct
Sep. 11—Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt on Friday announced that a state investigation into alleged wrongdoing on his part has concluded and yielded no charges. N.C. State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation in May at the request of Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson and Forsyth County District Attorney James R. O'Neill to look into possible misconduct by the sheriff.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
