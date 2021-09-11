CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Women's Tennis Wraps Up Moore Invitational's First Day

bucknellbison.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell women's tennis team excelled at the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational on Friday at Navy's Brigade Sports Complex. In the 'A' Honor singles flight, Daniela Bellini continued her winning ways. She dispatched Monmouth's Ann Spurka, 6-1, 6-1, to earn a spot in tomorrow's quarterfinals against Fairleigh Dickinson's Gauri Bhagia. She has now won the first four matches of her senior campaign.

bucknellbison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
The Associated Press

Crews watching weather as wildfire burns near sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Crews were watching the weather this weekend as they battled California wildfires that have burned into some groves of gigantic ancient sequoias as they try to protect the world’s largest tree. The National Weather Service issued a weather watch for critical fire conditions in the...
The Hill

Milley says calls to China were 'perfectly within the duties' of his job

Gen. Mark Milley , the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, told The Associated Press that his calls to China following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were “routine” and “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his role. The top military official told the news outlet while traveling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucknell#Navy#Brigade Sports Complex#Bison#Spurka
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy