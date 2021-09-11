Women's Tennis Wraps Up Moore Invitational's First Day
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Bucknell women's tennis team excelled at the Bill & Sandra Moore Invitational on Friday at Navy's Brigade Sports Complex. In the 'A' Honor singles flight, Daniela Bellini continued her winning ways. She dispatched Monmouth's Ann Spurka, 6-1, 6-1, to earn a spot in tomorrow's quarterfinals against Fairleigh Dickinson's Gauri Bhagia. She has now won the first four matches of her senior campaign.bucknellbison.com
Comments / 0