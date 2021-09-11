Missouri Western football ready to return to work following comeback against Fort Hays
Sep. 11—Though he'd never admit it during a game week, Matt Williamson was pensive about the consequences of a Thursday night loss in Week 2. A loss against Fort Hays State would've buried the Missouri Western football team in an 0-2 hole and put thoughts of the Division II playoffs on the back burner. But a rallying win behind a 28-point third quarter that featured two scores led to raucous celebrations inside the Griffon locker room during his postgame press conference.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
