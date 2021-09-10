CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaQuan Smith’s Runway Was Just What New York Needed

By Margot Zamet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, in one of the most highly anticipated events of New York Fashion Week, designer LaQuan Smith presented his Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection — from the top of the Empire State Building. The models, the collection and the skyline (and, oh, the French poodles) made for a magical New York moment.

