The Mets had a rough night in Miami on Thursday as the team fell 3-2 to the Marlins. The loss means the Mets dropped the series two games to one. Marcus Stroman pitched for the Mets and went 6.1 innings giving up just an earned run on four hits. However, the bullpen couldn’t hold it as Brad Hand and Jeurys Famila struggled in relief. The Marlins took the lead on an eighth inning home run by Jazz Chisholm and never looked back. The Mets record fell to 70-71 and now find themselves five games out of the National League East.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO