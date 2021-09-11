CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Black Girl Magic Museum ends its pop-up run in Louisiana

By DEBORAH BAYLISS, The Times
 7 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Black Girl Magic Museum owner and founder Dominique Hamilton ends her pop-up stay at The Standard Downtown Lofts after setting shop back in April. While the pop-up exhibit was created as a way to help Black girls realize their worth and to showcase female African American trailblazers and other Black culture, Hamilton said recently that it was an encounter with a group of Black male youth, found most impactful.

