Black Girl Magic Museum ends its pop-up run in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Black Girl Magic Museum owner and founder Dominique Hamilton ends her pop-up stay at The Standard Downtown Lofts after setting shop back in April. While the pop-up exhibit was created as a way to help Black girls realize their worth and to showcase female African American trailblazers and other Black culture, Hamilton said recently that it was an encounter with a group of Black male youth, found most impactful.www.registercitizen.com
