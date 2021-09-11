La. distillery inspired by Jim Bowie's 1827 sandbar fight
VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The first legal distillery in Concordia Parish in over 100 years is open for business. Business partners Finley Hootsell, Chuck Bearden, Kyle Greer and Wendall Gibson recently opened 1827 Spirits as a bar, taste room and distillery. They produce a selection of silver rum, spiced rum, flavored rum and moonshine on Carter Street in a space that once stored “junk,” from Hootsell’s Concordia Pawn and Gun Shop in Vidalia.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0