Louisiana State

La. distillery inspired by Jim Bowie's 1827 sandbar fight

By HUNTER CLOUD, The Natchez Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDALIA, La. (AP) — The first legal distillery in Concordia Parish in over 100 years is open for business. Business partners Finley Hootsell, Chuck Bearden, Kyle Greer and Wendall Gibson recently opened 1827 Spirits as a bar, taste room and distillery. They produce a selection of silver rum, spiced rum, flavored rum and moonshine on Carter Street in a space that once stored “junk,” from Hootsell’s Concordia Pawn and Gun Shop in Vidalia.

