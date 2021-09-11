CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trade Marc Gasol’s rights back to Memphis Grizzlies

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have traded the rights to Marc Gasol back to the Memphis Grizzlies, where the 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons. The Lakers also sent a second-round pick in 2024 and cash to Memphis on Friday in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese big man Wang Zhelin. ESPN then reported the Grizzlies intend to waive Gasol, who plans to begin the new NBA season at home in Spain. The move saves the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Wang Zhelin
