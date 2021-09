BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – South Park’s trip to Amherst couldn’t have gone much better. Aside from one one mistake, the Sparks took care of the Tigers with a 48-7 win. Amherst got on the board first when a backward pass from Noah Willoughby landed on the ground behind the line of scrimmage. It was considered a lateral, so it was a live ball. Amherst’s Teddy McDuffie scooped up the ball and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.