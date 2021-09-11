CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Oscar Delp visiting tomorrow

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Confirmed with 2022 4-star TE Oscar Delp earlier today that he will be at Clemson tomorrow for a visit. Delp was in attendance last week for the Clemson-Georgia game, and getting him on campus is a good sign for the Tigers. Georgia still looks to be the leader at this...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

tigernet.com

We hold the Yellow Jackets to no Touchdowns….

Then Clemson Defense will have gone through three weeks without giving up a Touchdown! Including two big programs GA and Tech. Think that will make national news? Tiger defense has an opportunity to make a statement this week. Go Tigers!
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Judge Keller............

Learn something new everyday. It's been awhile since I've been in there. It always had a musty smell but you could find some gems. My friend Scott does a good job on these tweets etc. <###### async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Yall think Delp enjoyed watching Elliott

I agree in some ways but I am not sure how much it would have mattered. Delp has been a silent to UGA for awhile now, but he did want to see how each teams used their TE in the offense. I think that point cements UGA as the pick as they have used their TE a lot thus far this season.
NFL
tigernet.com

Lyn-J Predictions

At third on the RB depth chart any guesses of how Lyn-J's Saturday turn out?. Re: Sadly may be true. LJD deserves better than this. How do you know what he deserves? Unless you go to all the practices and team meetings and know his off the field contributions then none of us knows he deserves better. I agree his on the field stats do deserve more and if and when CJ Spiller and Tony Elliot thinks he deserves more then he will get more. We just need to trust Spiller and Elliot especially since we can all agree that these two coaches love Clemson and Clemson football more than just about anyone. If Dixon matures and acts right I predict he will get more carries and his production will show it. I don’t know LJD so I have no idea what he is going to do as far as following by all the rules that are set in front of him. Go Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

I am starting to feel as if we lost what made us Unique.

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!
NFL
