Shaw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The lefty-hitting Shaw's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise while the Rays bring a southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill for the series opener. Though Shaw appeared to have emerged as the Red Sox's preferred option versus right-handed pitching, Bobby Dalbec's recent surge has resulted in Shaw sitting more regularly versus righties, too. Shaw's start in Sunday's 11-5 loss to Cleveland was his first since Aug. 28.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO