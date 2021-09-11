CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Resort planned on Tanner’s Ridge

By Pagevalleynews
pagevalleynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.

pagevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
The Evening News

CTDI plans $19 million investment at River Ridge

JEFFERSONVILLE — Communications Test Design, Inc. (CTDI), a leader in the rapidly growing communications, mobility, and consumer devices service industries, announced its intention to open a new location at 400 River Ridge Parkway in Jeffersonville. The $19.7 million investment will include $4.6 million for building improvements and $15.1 million for...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Only In Pennsylvania

Run Across Fascinating Ruins Along Devil’s Hole Trail In Pennsylvania

Hiking just might be one of the most unique activities in all of PA. After all, no matter what trail we hike – whether it’s easy or difficult, long or short – we never know just what we’re going to encounter. We might pass 200-year-old trees, cross a historic covered bridge, or come across mysterious […] The post Run Across Fascinating Ruins Along Devil’s Hole Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Only In Maine

Cascade Stream Gorge Trail In Maine Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

Short and steep: This could be the best way of describing the Cascade Stream Gorge Trail. A degree of endurance is required to walk the full 1.2-mile loop trail, which is located outside the Maine town of Rangeley. But the travel is well worth it because of the spectacular views. This trail essentially leads into […] The post Cascade Stream Gorge Trail In Maine Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resort#Wm#Massanutton#The Page News
Secret LA

Hike To This Gorgeous Rocky Cathedral In El Escorpión Park

The hike to the Cave of Munits is short but thrilling. Angelenos are truly lucky to have incredible landscapes to explore with hiking opportunities just a few minutes away from the city. We’re not just talking about flat roads winding around the hills , but the plethora of varied terrain and fauna that leads to anything from stunning waterfalls to unique rock formations or storied caves, where legendary artists are rumored to have created masterpieces.
LIFESTYLE
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thechronicle-news.com

Monument Lake Resort surpasses this season’s expectations

Brett McGraw of Buckhorn Ridge Outfitters, LLC — the management group of Monument Lake Resort located on Highway 12 west of Trinidad near Stonewall — gave an end-of-season presentation to Trinidad City Council Tuesday informing them the resort had a “great” season. Buckhorn Ridge Outfitters, LLC — a Fort Collins-based...
TRINIDAD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Oak Ridger

Oak Ridge Philharmonia's Fall Concert Sept. 26, Oct. 3

The Fall 2021 Concert of the Oak Ridge Philharmonia will have two performances at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Cokesbury Methodist Church in Knoxville and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. The program includes four selections from the Beatles: "Let It Be,"...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Only In Utah

Kodachrome Basin State Park Is A Hidden Gem Park In Utah That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Discovering a hidden gem sometimes feels like we’ve hit the jackpot. After all, those of us who have lived in Utah for a long time probably know every inch of our beloved state. Next time you’re up for an outdoor adventure in a spot that certainly doesn’t get the same well-deserved attention as other Utah […] The post Kodachrome Basin State Park Is A Hidden Gem Park In Utah That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
RiverBender.com

DraftKings At Casino Queen Announces October 2021 Listings And Events

ST. LOUIS - DraftKings at Casino Queen is a vibrant casino and hotel nestled along the Mississippi River at 200 S. Front St., located just minutes from Downtown St. Louis with stunning views of The Gateway Arch and St. Louis Skyline. The 38,000-square-foot casino features 980 gaming machines and 29 table games. Accommodations include comfortable guest rooms and a picturesque RV park, plus amenities include event and meeting spaces, a pool, and free parking. A remodel of the DraftKings at Casino Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
visitroanokeva.com

Best Reasons for a Fall Getaway to Virginia's Blue Ridge

Aren’t you thankful for seasons? A change in foliage and temperatures triggers a desire to travel and experience places in a different way than you may have before. The flavors of each season are as distinct as the shades of autumn rolling across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. If you’re not already...
VIRGINIA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Lake Runnymede Conservation Area has short nature walk, formidable trees

Spending time in nature can sometimes have the effect of making one feel small, but not in a bad way. It’s more a sense of awe and humility when surrounded by nature’s wonders, such as towering live oak trees. Within the 43-acre Lake Runnymede Conservation Area in St. Cloud, these forest inhabitants stood long before the surrounding developments on land nestled between East Lake Tohopekaliga ...
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Wyoming

Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure

If you’re heading to Wyoming and interested in spending some time in nature, plan a day hike to LaBonte Canyon. Located near Garett, Wyoming, LeBonte Canyon is a five and half mile in and out trail that’s rated moderate. Aside from being an ideal destination for an outdoor hike with your friends and family, it’s […] The post Hike Through A Canyon In Wyoming For An Incredible Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
WYOMING STATE
wfirnews.com

Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO CROSS Cyclocross Race is this weekend

This weekend at Fallon Park – riders from all over the world will compete for a cash prize of 12 thousand dollars in a sport called cyclocross which combines both road and mountain bike skills on a closed course. Categories for the race range from beginner to pro there is also a kids race a beer mile and live music. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Forestry Department seeks acorns, nuts from Virginia landowners

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is again seeking 12 species of acorns and nuts that can be planted at its Augusta Forestry Center in Crimora to grow into tree seedlings that will become the forests of tomorrow. Each year,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy