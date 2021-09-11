CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Though great black digger wasps look fearsome, they’d rather hunt for insects than sting humans

By Jeanine Farley
cambridgeday.com
Cover picture for the articleThough great black digger wasps look fearsome, they’d rather hunt for insects than sting humans. The great black digger wasp (Sphex pensylvanicus) is huge, up to an inch and a half in length, with blue-black iridescent wings. All wasps look menacing, but this one, because of its large size, wins the award for the most intimidating – though in actuality it is solitary and not at all aggressive. The males do not sting at all, and the last thing the females want is conflict: Their goal in life is to reproduce, which they cannot do if they are harmed. (Social wasps, such as yellow jackets, and social bees, such as honeybees, have large colonies to protect, so they exhibit aggressive defensive behaviors. Solitary wasps and bees, on the other hand, are gentle and sting only if provoked.)

