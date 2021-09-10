Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

My first article on famed Stanford epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis discussed his flawed fatality calculations that required over 100% of New York City’s population to be infected with the virus, as well as his claim (later promoted by QAnon accounts) that death certificates couldn’t be trusted, as many COVID-19 victims were dying with the virus not from the virus. Looking back on my pleonastic article and the myriad of false claims I discussed, one has stuck in my mind more than the others. In that article, I noted Dr. Ioannidis’s appearance on the Plenary Session Podcast where he said (at 1:37:25) that “a lot of lives” were lost early in the pandemic in part because of doctors “not knowing how to use mechanical ventilation, just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”. Dr. Ioannidis did not provide any evidence for this claim, nor did the podcast host, who agreed with him.

