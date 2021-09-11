The Latest: S. Korea backs U.S. in terrorism fight

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the overriding goal of U.S. counterterrorism policy has been to prevent the American homeland from being attacked again. By that standard, at least, the U.S. has done well. The global military pursuit of al-Qaeda has decimated the group’s leadership and eroded its ability to conduct mass-casualty strikes. Gains in homeland security and intelligence collection have disrupted many potential plots. Over the last 20 years, roughly 100 Americans have been killed in jihadist attacks of any kind committed on U.S. soil. That’s about the number who die from gun violence every day.

