The Latest: S. Korea backs U.S. in terrorism fight

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to U.S. President Joe Biden and the American people marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and says South Korea as a key ally will continue to support U.S. efforts to fight terrorism. Moon in...

Daily Beast

Korea’s Risky Missile-Measuring Contest Shows Lack of Faith in the U.S.

The perpetual stand-off between North and South Korea reached crisis level Wednesday with South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in calling the South’s brand-new ballistic missile a “deterrent” against the North and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s kid sister jumping in with a strongly worded warning. The exchange came as...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

North Korea's latest missile provocation was entirely predictable

The firing off of two long-range missiles by North Korea shows that rather than being unpredictable, the isolationist state is quite the opposite. Announced on Sept. 13, 2021, the testing of the cruise missiles - which reportedly can hit targets roughly 930 miles away (1,500 kilometers) - follows a well-worn playbook for North Korea: act belligerently, fire off missiles and then pivot to post-provocation peace mode and watch the concessions flow in. It was followed up by tit-for-tat missile testing on Sept. 15 by North and South Korea, further escalating tensions on the peninsula.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Double standards doom U.S. "war on terror"

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The chaotic and bloody retreat of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan has been widely viewed as the defining moment in Washington's embarrassing failure in its 20-year-old "war on terror." As Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is time to do some...
U.S. POLITICS
WABE

The World Has Changed Since 9/11, And So Has America’s Fight Against Terrorism

An American flag at ground zero on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) United States President George W Bush (center front) gives an address in front of the damaged Pentagon following the September 11 terrorist attack, as Counselor to the President Karen Hughes (in blue) and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld (left of Bush) stand by, Arlington, Virginia, September 12, 2001. Image courtesy National Archives. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
U.S. POLITICS
Newsday

Fighting terror after Afghanistan

As first-year President George W. Bush spoke through a bullhorn standing on rubble amid the wreckage of the World Trade Center, one of the workers crowded into the pit shouted: "We can’t hear you!" This was on Sept. 14, 2001. "I can hear YOU," Bush replied. "The rest of the...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The U.S. Needs a New Approach to Fighting Terrorism

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the overriding goal of U.S. counterterrorism policy has been to prevent the American homeland from being attacked again. By that standard, at least, the U.S. has done well. The global military pursuit of al-Qaeda has decimated the group’s leadership and eroded its ability to conduct mass-casualty strikes. Gains in homeland security and intelligence collection have disrupted many potential plots. Over the last 20 years, roughly 100 Americans have been killed in jihadist attacks of any kind committed on U.S. soil. That’s about the number who die from gun violence every day.
POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: Terror attacks kill nearly 3,000 in U.S.

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, troops commanded by Gen. George Washington were defeated by the British under Gen. William Howe in the Battle of Brandywine. In 1847, Stephen Foster's first hit, "Oh! Susanna," had its debut at a concert in a Pittsburgh saloon and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

North Korea said Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might. Wednesday's launches underscored a return of the tensions between the rivals amid a prolonged stalemate in U.S.-led talks aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons program.Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the missiles were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne missile regiment" that transported the weapons system along rail tracks in the country’s mountainous central region and accurately...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

N. Korean nukes, missiles on agenda of U.S., Japan, S. Korea meeting

Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet next week to seek to break the impasse in containing North Korea's nuclear arms and ballistic missile program. South Korea will be represented by Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for the Korean peninsula peace and security affairs. While North...
WORLD
WGAU

The Latest: S Korea prepares for surge with upcoming holiday

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections has exceeded 1,000 for the 62nd consecutive day as officials are raising concerns about another viral spike during this month’s Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said more than 940 of...
INDIA

