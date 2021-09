Watching for a little burst of northwest winds, especially near and west of the Gaviota region. For now, there are no official watches or warnings, but that could change through this evening. Patchy fog will develop in areas along the coast through the evening and in to early Sunday. Highs on Sunday look nice again with mostly 60's and 70's near the coast and 80's and 90's inland. The South Coast from Point Conception down through Santa Barbara could see low 80's as more wind blows from the mountains toward the ocean or offshore. Again, a Wind Advisory could be posted as the winds gets gusty especially near sundown.

GAVIOTA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO